Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs In A Flash With This Push Pin Hack

Hard-boiled eggs have plenty of nutritional benefits when you enjoy them on their own, and they become a tasty snack when you turn them into egg salad or deviled eggs. Part of the process of preparing an egg is peeling it, though, and if you've ever spent way too much time getting that stuck-on shell off, then you know the frustration it brings. It turns out there is an easy hack for preventing the shell from sticking to the egg: Just poke the uncooked eggshell with a push pin, and you'll save yourself plenty of time.

There is some science behind why eggshells stick to the egg. The egg whites in fresh eggs are acidic, causing them to fuse easily with the eggshell's membrane, leading to a difficult peeling process. With that said, here's another easy tip: Use eggs that are slightly older (but not ones that have gone bad, of course) when choosing which ones to hard-boil. This is because older eggs have higher pH levels, meaning they're less acidic and therefore contain egg whites that are less likely to fuse with the eggshell's membrane. The result is an eggshell that's much easier to peel away.