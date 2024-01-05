What Is Gnocchi? And How Do You Cook It?

Traditional Italian food favorites, like pasta and pizza, get a lot of attention, but there is another classic Italian dish that doesn't get as much buzz: gnocchi. Gnocchi is potato dumplings served like pasta. The word itself is the plural form of gnocco, but you would never have just one gnocco so you only see the plural gnocchi on the menu. And to make it more confusing, there is a pasta called gnocchetti from the Italian island of Sardinia, but it's unrelated to potato gnocchi.

While gnocchi is a carbohydrate like pasta, it has no connection to pasta and is actually thought to predate pasta. Gnocchi has been linked to the Roman empire, and it is believed to have spread throughout ancient Rome by the Roman soldiers. But the gnocchi of the Romans only resemble today's gnocchi in shape because instead of potatoes, they used a mix of milk and flour to get that dumpling shape.

Today, gnocchi is a staple on the menu at Italian restaurants everywhere. It is versatile like pasta and can be served with classic Italian pasta sauces like marinara, pesto, or vodka sauce. If you are new to gnocchi, you will want to know everything about it so you can order it the next time you visit your favorite Italian eatery.