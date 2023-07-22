Why Does Pretzel Salt Look So Different From Other Varieties?

If you were told to compare a grain of salt and some salt from a pretzel, you probably couldn't tell much of a difference apart from their sizes. But the truth is that, if you were to look very, very closely at the two grains of salt, you'd notice that each of them is shaped differently.

According to Uncle Henry's Bakery, pretzel salt isn't just used because it gives the dough flavor and texture, but also because its shape allows for even distribution. Further, pretzel salt isn't merely larger than regular salt, it also features a flatter, rectangular shape. Pretzel salt works best because it's uniform, filtered, and compressed, and gives a pretzel the texture most people expect from it. That's why you usually see pretzel salt on other baked goods, like bread or desserts, mainly for texture purposes.

Though different in shape and size, pretzel salt and regular salt taste the same. This is very good because, in the likely event you don't happen to have pretzel salt on hand, the regular salt on your table or in your cupboard will have to do.