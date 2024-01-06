Miso Is The Perfect Umami-Packed Ingredient To Elevate Green Bean Casserole

Secret ingredients are wonderful things. You don't actually have to taste them to have the dish they're in be better just for adding them. Would you be expecting to add a pinch of cinnamon to your next lasagne? Probably not! Will the sweetness of the tomato sauce be elevated as a result? Absolutely. The same goes for miso paste; it's not just for soup anymore. Try stirring a little shiro miso into the sauce of your next spruced-up green bean casserole. Not only will its sweetness complement those of the green beans and fried shallots, but it will also bring an umami complexity that will pull the whole dish together.

You might have some miso paste in your refrigerator. If you don't, go ahead and buy some because miso paste lasts for a long time after opening, and is generally a great thing to have around. (Have you used it when making salmon? If so, you know. If not, trust us — it's a match made in heaven.)