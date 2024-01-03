For The Best Tofu Of Your Life, Try Broiling It
Tofu can often get a bad rap – known for just being a simple go-to soy-based meat substitute with very little to offer. Some people don't like the mushier texture; some have only enjoyed it as a bonus in the flavorful broth of a miso soup. But tofu is an excellent source of protein and far more versatile than you think. And maybe, like a child flinching away from vegetables when they're plain and steamed, you're just not preparing and cooking tofu in a way that makes you say, "Yum!"
Like many great foods, a great bite of tofu has a crisp exterior and soft, juicy interior. But looking at uncooked tofu, you may not be filled with much hope for transforming the mushy, white block into something delicious. But with your broiler, you can! Your broiler offers many of the same capabilities of an outdoor grill, able to evenly brown the tofu and give it that crispy texture we want for a delicious bite. There are many mistakes you can make when preparing tofu, but broiling it is not one of them.
Preparing your tofu for the broiler
Cooking tofu in the broiler aims to create a caramelized, flavorful block of this meatless protein. Your broiler won't achieve this alone; instead, you will need to start by pressing your tofu and creating a juicy marinade. Starting with a firm or extra firm, non-silken block of tofu is your best bet for flavor absorption, as it doesn't contain as much water.
Regardless, make sure to press your tofu before slicing and coating it in your marinade. Pressing doesn't require special equipment; just wrap the tofu in a kitchen towel, place it on a plate, and lay a heavy item on top, like a cookbook or skillet. Then, you can start preparing other ingredients while you let it sit for at least 10 minutes.
Once pressed, you can slice your tofu into rectangles, almost as if you're mimicking a cut of meat. You can certainly try broiling cubes as well, but rectangles allow for the least amount of flipping and rotation during the broiling process. You'll get an easy, even browning on both sides of your tofu cutlets.
Marinating and broiling tofu
As for the marinade itself, your choice of ingredients can vary based on your recipe. If adding tofu to stir-fries or noodle soups, try a mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a sweetener such as sesame oil or even agave or maple syrup. No matter your recipe choice, create a combination of saltiness, sweetness, and acidity for a balanced, delicious marinade.
After laying out your tofu slices on a sheet pan, coat them in your marinade. Make sure both sides are well covered before placing them under the broiler. If you keep an eye on the tofu to avoid burning and rotate the pan halfway through — after about five minutes — you'll ensure an even layer of browning. As a bonus, reserve some marinade to brush on the tofu after it's cooked. An extra splash of marinade before serving will reintroduce the flavor you added, as well as emphasize that caramelized, broiled exterior. Now you're ready to say goodbye to only knowing tofu as a boring, mushy meat substitute and hello to a delectable, crispy, but tender protein option.