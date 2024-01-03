For The Best Tofu Of Your Life, Try Broiling It

Tofu can often get a bad rap – known for just being a simple go-to soy-based meat substitute with very little to offer. Some people don't like the mushier texture; some have only enjoyed it as a bonus in the flavorful broth of a miso soup. But tofu is an excellent source of protein and far more versatile than you think. And maybe, like a child flinching away from vegetables when they're plain and steamed, you're just not preparing and cooking tofu in a way that makes you say, "Yum!"

Like many great foods, a great bite of tofu has a crisp exterior and soft, juicy interior. But looking at uncooked tofu, you may not be filled with much hope for transforming the mushy, white block into something delicious. But with your broiler, you can! Your broiler offers many of the same capabilities of an outdoor grill, able to evenly brown the tofu and give it that crispy texture we want for a delicious bite. There are many mistakes you can make when preparing tofu, but broiling it is not one of them.