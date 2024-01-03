Are Olive Garden's Meatballs Beef Or Pork?

For many, the meatballs from Olive Garden are a highlight when seeking out the chain's specific brand of Italian-style comfort food. Some diners even swear that they contain pork due to their robust flavor. However, as illustrated by the restaurant's website, a section of which lists menu information regarding the pork content of certain dishes, this is not actually the case. The guide lists three separate meatball preparations: Meatballs Parmigiana, Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce & Meatballs, and the Meatballs that are included in the Create Your Own Pasta option. In all three preparations, the meatballs are marked as containing no pork.

So, what explains the powerful flavor of Olive Garden meatballs? It could be the Italian seasoning used to enhance the beef, which is key for intensifying the flavor. While it's not fully clear which spices Olive Garden uses in its own Italian seasoning, traditional preparations usually feature oregano, thyme, basil, and marjoram, which has a similar flavor profile to oregano but with a hint of pine.