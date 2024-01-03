Are Olive Garden's Meatballs Beef Or Pork?
For many, the meatballs from Olive Garden are a highlight when seeking out the chain's specific brand of Italian-style comfort food. Some diners even swear that they contain pork due to their robust flavor. However, as illustrated by the restaurant's website, a section of which lists menu information regarding the pork content of certain dishes, this is not actually the case. The guide lists three separate meatball preparations: Meatballs Parmigiana, Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce & Meatballs, and the Meatballs that are included in the Create Your Own Pasta option. In all three preparations, the meatballs are marked as containing no pork.
So, what explains the powerful flavor of Olive Garden meatballs? It could be the Italian seasoning used to enhance the beef, which is key for intensifying the flavor. While it's not fully clear which spices Olive Garden uses in its own Italian seasoning, traditional preparations usually feature oregano, thyme, basil, and marjoram, which has a similar flavor profile to oregano but with a hint of pine.
Olive Garden's meatballs elicit mixed reactions
When it comes to Olive Garden's seasoned, all-beef meatballs, social media shows that customers have varying opinions. As illustrated by a video uploaded to TikTok, the restaurant's meatball parmigiana appetizer has received some high praise. According to the clip, the hearty appetizer features five meatballs, described as "awesome" after the creator of the video sampled them. The clip ends with the remaining meatballs being stored in a to-go box, along with a drizzling of Alfredo sauce. However, not all customers are as impressed by the appetizer.
In another TikTok clip, a diner began with an image of the Meatballs Parmigiana as they appear on the menu. The customer then showed what her appetizer actually looked like, which paled in comparison to what was promised. The most egregious issue was apparently the lack of marinara sauce, which left the meatballs looking a bit dry and sad. Over on Reddit, another patron lodged a similar complaint. The dissatisfied customer stated, "They are just the regular meatballs coated with cheese and breadcrumbs so were dry," when describing the meatballs parmigiana. These conflicting views indicate that Olive Garden's meatballs may be hit or miss in terms of quality.
Does Olive Garden use pork in any of its dishes?
More than a decade ago Olive Garden introduced pork Milanese to its menu, but the item is no longer listed on the website. These days, it's not totally clear which menu items contain pork, if any. Take the popular meat sauce, for instance, which contains beef and Italian sausage. It's safe to assume that the Italian sausage does consist of pork, as most traditional preparations do, but there's no official information available from Olive Garden.
Referring back to the chain's menu information listed on its website, the restaurant offers a bit of guidance to diners, stating, "If a dish or item is not listed here, you can assume it contains pork and/or alcohol." You can also contact the restaurant directly or ask a server for specific information on ingredients. However, you can rest assured that Olive Garden's famous meatballs are completely pork-free, despite what their hearty flavor might indicate.