There's A Simple Solution If Your Costco Food Court Meal Is Cold

When planning a shopping excursion at Costco, a trip to the food court is typically considered the highlight of the experience. The chain is well known for offering a selection of tasty items, including pizza, hot dogs, and churros. Because the food court is often quite busy, staff can sometimes become overwhelmed by orders. In this case, you may end up with a cold item, which can detract from the experience. If you suffer this unwanted fate, feel free to ask a staff member for assistance.

According to a representative from Costco, food court staff members are instructed to offer refunds for cold food. Additionally, staff members may also provide a replacement item, provided they receive approval from a supervisor. Keep in mind that practices can vary from location to location. Also, it's best to address the issue in a polite and civil manner. Remember that Costco food court staff are often pushed to their limits, and problems with cold food may be out of their control.