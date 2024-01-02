There's A Simple Solution If Your Costco Food Court Meal Is Cold
When planning a shopping excursion at Costco, a trip to the food court is typically considered the highlight of the experience. The chain is well known for offering a selection of tasty items, including pizza, hot dogs, and churros. Because the food court is often quite busy, staff can sometimes become overwhelmed by orders. In this case, you may end up with a cold item, which can detract from the experience. If you suffer this unwanted fate, feel free to ask a staff member for assistance.
According to a representative from Costco, food court staff members are instructed to offer refunds for cold food. Additionally, staff members may also provide a replacement item, provided they receive approval from a supervisor. Keep in mind that practices can vary from location to location. Also, it's best to address the issue in a polite and civil manner. Remember that Costco food court staff are often pushed to their limits, and problems with cold food may be out of their control.
Other tips for navigating the Costco food court
Seasoned Costco members know that there's an art to navigating the chain's popular food court with aplomb. For instance, Costco staff encourage shoppers to pay close attention to the goings on within the line. When you're called to an open register, make your way there in an expedient manner. If you fail to do so, you could potentially raise the ire of the staff, as well as other customers (not so) patiently waiting for their turn.
Speaking of lines, pay attention to any markings on the floor as you line up to be waited on by food court employees. These lines typically indicate where shoppers should stand and ignoring them can cause lots of frustration. In addition to potentially blocking other members from leaving the food court, disobeying the markings can also result in a longer wait time. Once you've received your food, the next hurdle to overcome is choosing a table.
Table etiquette is another hot button food court issue
When it comes to grabbing a table at Costco's often bustling food court, Reddit users are somewhat divided on the best way to proceed. Some advocate waiting until you receive your food before taking a table. As explained by one Costco shopper, "It doesn't take that long to finish a meal at Costco. Often, it can take less time to finish a hot dog or pizza slice than the amount of time you are waiting for the food, especially when the food court is a bit behind on orders." Accordingly, this person recommends waiting until you have food in hand before sitting down.
Another commenter offers a different view. "So I'm the kind to snag a table as we're waiting for food. Reason is I have young kids and I'm not waiting around for a table with ready food and impatient kids (and often times a hungry wife)." Others claim that waiting to take a table can result in cold food if one isn't available when your order is ready. If this should happen to you, feel free to politely ask a staff member for a replacement or a refund, as your kindness is likely to be rewarded.