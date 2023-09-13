Costco Is Changing Its Food Courts In A Big Way, And Shoppers Are Not Happy

On the Costco subreddit, one Costco member in South Korea shared a change at their warehouse food court that has some other members expressing concern. The user, pabo81, shared a picture of their food court with all of its sit-down tables replaced with four-foot-high, standing-only tables. "My Costco food court replaced the tables with standing-only monstrosities," they wrote. Pointing out that these tables are prohibitive for families with small children, the user described having to prop up one of their legs on the table's crossbar so that they could balance their ice-cream eating toddler.

Others chimed in, pointing out that the change isn't just an imposition for families with small children. The elderly, people with disabilities, and anyone who navigates public space differently are all affected. One user, butiamsotired, said that they had recently undergone brain surgery. Because they were still getting their balance, they noted that "there's no way I could navigate standing and eating right now."

According to other Costco members from around the world, the South Korea location isn't the only one to have introduced standing tables. Members in British Columbia and Osaka, Japan said they'd seen the same tables at their Costco food courts. In their cases, however, the standing tables were in addition to the regular sit-down tables, which, according to those users, haven't gone anywhere.