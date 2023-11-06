The Simple Tip That Will Give Scalloped Potatoes The Perfect Texture

There's something timeless about homemade scalloped potatoes. Thinly sliced potatoes baked with cream and cheese are equally at home at a potluck buffet as they are alongside an Easter ham or a Sunday roast. It's not hard to put together this breakfast, brunch, or dinner favorite as long as you have a simple scalloped potato recipe, but waiting to eat them after they're out of the oven isn't so easy. Even so, patience is important when making scalloped potatoes because they need time to cool down and for their texture to set.

If you dig into your scalloped potatoes right out of the oven, not only will they be molten hot and burn your mouth, but they'll also have a runny texture and be more difficult to cut and serve because the potatoes' starches are still hot and full of moisture. If you let the dish sit for a few minutes, on the other hand, the potatoes will still be warm enough to serve, plus the starches will congeal with the cream and cheese to create a much more pleasing texture.