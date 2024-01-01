Wassail: The Warm Cider That Packs A Punch Of Citrus
You may know how to deck the halls and don your gay apparel, but have you ever gone a-wassailing? Many well-known Christmas carols date back centuries, so it's not terribly surprising that even the most famous ones tend to contain a word or phrase here or there that's a total mystery to contemporary people. Wassail, for instance, may be a relic of British Christmases past — but the hot drink is making a comeback.
To go "wassailing" means to go door-to-door singing Christmas carols, usually with a cup of the aforementioned wassail in hand. In case you didn't already know, wassail itself is a hot, apple cider-based drink loaded with citrus and warm, comforting spices. Next time you're hosting a party or even just having a few friends over during the colder months, consider nixing the eggnog or hot toddies for this bright, fruity punch. There's no reason those old English revelers should get to have all the fun.
Mulling spices, meet apple cider
If you're a fan of apple cider, chances are you'll love wassail. It's essentially a punch made by simmering cider with classic mulling spices like cinnamon, cloves, anise, and cardamom pods, brightened up with a splash of orange juice for a tangy boost. Like any punch, the ingredients are flexible, so you can feel free to skip a particular spice or two if you don't have any on hand or simply don't like them; likewise, if you have something else delicious that you want to try mixing in, like another fruit juice, give it a shot. It's not uncommon for wassail recipes to include cranberry and/or pineapple juice, and sometimes black tea bags are used for some added depth of flavor and subtle bitterness. If you or your guests have more of a sweet tooth, you can also add brown sugar to (literally) sweeten the pot.
You have options in terms of technique and presentation, too. A simple pot on the stove over low heat will do the job, but making wassail in an Instant Pot or slow cooker will warm the liquid and keep it hot without having to watch an open flame. You can strain the spices and other solid ingredients out, or ladle them right into the serving mugs for an eye-catching presentation. Apple, orange, and lemon slices can also add some visual intrigue, either added directly to the pot or just perched on the edge of the mug as a garnish.
A treat for all ages (or not)
Not only is wassail practically a blank canvas for customization, it's also versatile. Most standard wassail recipes list alcohol as an optional ingredient, if they call for it at all. At its most basic, wassail is a booze-free seasonal hot drink option that's more exciting than plain hot cider, let alone standard coffee or tea, and is a lighter treat than creamy hot chocolate or thick eggnog.
But if you're looking to serve an adult beverage, spiked wassail is a delicious, fruity alternative to mulled wine or hot toddies. Brandy, rum, and bourbon are all common boozy wassail additions, and if you feel so inclined, you can always experiment with other liqueurs and spirits. Amaretto, triple sec, applejack, cranberry shrub, even Fireball cinnamon whisky would all be tasty inclusions to the spicy, fruity beverage. Best of all, you can make one pot to please the whole crowd — keep the base non-alcoholic, and individually spike the glasses of those who want to partake, using as much or as little booze as they'd like.