Wassail: The Warm Cider That Packs A Punch Of Citrus

If you're a fan of apple cider, chances are you'll love wassail. It's essentially a punch made by simmering cider with classic mulling spices like cinnamon, cloves, anise, and cardamom pods, brightened up with a splash of orange juice for a tangy boost. Like any punch, the ingredients are flexible, so you can feel free to skip a particular spice or two if you don't have any on hand or simply don't like them; likewise, if you have something else delicious that you want to try mixing in, like another fruit juice, give it a shot. It's not uncommon for wassail recipes to include cranberry and/or pineapple juice, and sometimes black tea bags are used for some added depth of flavor and subtle bitterness. If you or your guests have more of a sweet tooth, you can also add brown sugar to (literally) sweeten the pot.

You have options in terms of technique and presentation, too. A simple pot on the stove over low heat will do the job, but making wassail in an Instant Pot or slow cooker will warm the liquid and keep it hot without having to watch an open flame. You can strain the spices and other solid ingredients out, or ladle them right into the serving mugs for an eye-catching presentation. Apple, orange, and lemon slices can also add some visual intrigue, either added directly to the pot or just perched on the edge of the mug as a garnish.