There are a couple of ways to approach a sweet potato crème brûlée. The most obvious is to mimic Imo Pippi's take on it: Cut the sweet potato open to use it as a shell for a delicious crème brûlée. Another method is to scoop out the sweet potato flesh and incorporate it into the crème brûlée custard itself to really harmonize all the flavors. For the most part, the cooking process goes through roughly the same steps either way.

The first thing to do is to roast the sweet potatoes. If you're choosing the Imo Pippi method, you can pick between roasting on a baking sheet for a fluffier texture or wrapping it in foil for a moistter and softer mouthfeel. Then comes making the filling. You'll be making the standard egg yolk, caster sugar, vanilla, and cream custard, incorporating the sweet potato after the whisking if you choose to do so.

When you're carving or scooping the roasted sweet potato, make sure not to go too far. Ideally, you still want a good layer of sweet potato flesh to actually hold the custard in instead of turning it into a leaking mess. Additionally, you should let the sweet potatoes cool a bit before you add in the custard just so that the piping hot insides don't start overcooking the custard. Then top with sugar, torch for that beautifully caramelized sheen, and voilà — a crème brûlée sweet potato ready to be enjoyed.