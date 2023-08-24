Goguma: The Vibrant Korean Sweet Potato You Need To Know About
There's nothing like a tasty sweet potato casserole around Thanksgiving. However, while this may be a common staple on American tables around the holidays, this is far from the only delicious way to prepare sweet potatoes. Another unique and tasty sweet potato dish you can try is goguma.
Goguma is a type of Korean sweet potato dish. It's made using nothing but your oven and a couple of Korean sweet potatoes, which you can pick up at your local Asian supermarket. Despite the short list of ingredients and utensils, goguma has a unique caramel taste thanks to the way it's made.
Whether you want to make this tasty dish as a twist on your next Thanksgiving dinner or you're just looking to branch out and try new recipes, this is a great meal to add to your repertoire. Here's what to know about Korean sweet potatoes and how to prepare them at home.
The difference between Korean and American sweet potatoes
Although Korean sweet potato and American sweet potato may look similar at first glance, they're actually pretty different. For one thing, American sweet potatoes have red-orange skin and orange flesh. On the other hand, Korean sweet potatoes have purple skin with pale, whiteish-yellow flesh.
Another difference between these two types of sweet potatoes is that Korean sweet potatoes taste sweeter, despite being starchier than American sweet potatoes. On the other hand, American sweet potatoes have more water in them and aren't as naturally sweet.
Besides these differences, there are also some differences in the nutrients in each kind of sweet potato. While both types contain around 150 calories, they contain very different vitamins. American sweet potatoes are full of beta-carotene and high amounts of iron. In contrast, Korean sweet potatoes contain antioxidants and more vitamin C. So, the health profile of each kind of sweet potato differs just as much as the flavor does!
How to prepare a platter of Goguma
There are a couple of ways to go about making a platter of goguma. However, one of the easiest ways to cook these tasty tubers is to make baked sweet potatoes. To start making this recipe, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven warms up, wash four Korean sweet potatoes and use a fork to poke some holes throughout the tuber.
Next, lay the potatoes out on a baking sheet. Place them in the oven and let them roast for about 45 minutes. When the time is up, check them with a fork to make sure they're soft. If they're still hard, bake them for another 15 minutes or until they've become soft to the touch.
Finally, remove the goguma from the oven. Cut the sweet potatoes open and add your favorite toppings such as salt, butter, or even nut butter. You can also add honey since these are already quite a sweet treat.