Goguma: The Vibrant Korean Sweet Potato You Need To Know About

There's nothing like a tasty sweet potato casserole around Thanksgiving. However, while this may be a common staple on American tables around the holidays, this is far from the only delicious way to prepare sweet potatoes. Another unique and tasty sweet potato dish you can try is goguma.

Goguma is a type of Korean sweet potato dish. It's made using nothing but your oven and a couple of Korean sweet potatoes, which you can pick up at your local Asian supermarket. Despite the short list of ingredients and utensils, goguma has a unique caramel taste thanks to the way it's made.

Whether you want to make this tasty dish as a twist on your next Thanksgiving dinner or you're just looking to branch out and try new recipes, this is a great meal to add to your repertoire. Here's what to know about Korean sweet potatoes and how to prepare them at home.