What Exactly Are Murasaki Sweet Potatoes And How Do They Taste?

In The Packer 2022 survey results, it was revealed: "About one in three consumers say they have purchased sweet potatoes in the last year." What's not to like? Sweet potatoes have a slightly sweeter bite and a moist and soft texture. However, as you delve deeper into unfamiliar sweet potato varieties, you begin to appreciate subtle differences in flavor. Murasaki sweet potato is a fantastic illustration of the diversity in taste sweet potatoes has to offer.

Murasaki sweet potatoes are often referred to as Japanese sweet potatoes, although they were originally developed in Louisiana. Usually smaller than other sweet potato varieties, Murasaki has a purple, slightly reddish skin with white and ivory tissue beneath. They are similar in appearance to Korean goguma sweet potatoes but hold a unique flavor far from the caramel notes in the goguma. Murasaki sweet potatoes are sweeter than usual, but they possess a nutty undertone instead of presenting a sugary disposition. Murasaki is a brilliant place to begin if you want to expand your sweet potato repertoire.