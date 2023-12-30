Reusable Tea Bags Are One Of The Best Coffee Filter Substitutes In A Pinch
Filters are an essential part of the coffee brewing process. They keep the coffee grounds out of the brewed cup, and they can make each cup taste better by helping the water flow properly. While you can keep reusable metal or cloth coffee filters on hand, many people rely on disposable paper filters that are fitted for use in coffee makers. But sometimes, you run out. If you are out of coffee filters and can't get to the store, there is something else you may have on hand that can help you brew up your morning cup of joe: Reusable tea bags.
Brewing the perfect cup of coffee with a tea bag is similar to steeping a mug of tea. Pour the coffee grounds into the reusable tea bag. Then, seal it, place the bag into the mug, and pour hot water over the bag. As the hot water meets the ground coffee inside the bag, it will steep and eventually turn into coffee, leaving you with a caffeinated cup to kickstart your day.
What kinds of tea bags work best?
When making coffee with a tea bag, you will want to make sure that you use a reusable tea bag that will properly filter the coffee. A tea steeper that has larger mesh openings, for example, might allow coffee grounds to slip into the drink, making for an unpleasant texture. Instead, you'll want to use a tea steeper that features a finer metal mesh or is made out of cloth. Both of these options will contain the grounds while releasing the coffee's flavor.
Make sure you don't steep the coffee for too long, or it could turn bitter. About five minutes will do. If you're unsure that your coffee is ready, you can always taste test with a spoon. When the cup of coffee has been steeped to your desired strength, the reusable tea bag can be removed. Although it may seem like an innovative and crafty idea, steeping coffee has been a known method for centuries.
The history of steeping coffee
Although the steeping method may not be as commonly used today, it dates back as far as the 13th century. Steeping coffee was a way to make coffee without a coffee maker, as they were not yet invented. Back then, the grounds were simply placed into a cup. Hot water was then poured over the grounds, and it could take hours for the strong coffee flavor to fully infuse into the drink. The grounds would then need to be strained out so they wouldn't be ingested. A reusable tea bag acts as a filter, so no need for straining.
The next time you find yourself out of coffee filters, don't be afraid to scoop some ground coffee into a reusable tea bag. In a Reddit thread, a few commenters shared that they had frequently brewed mugs using the method. While some have suggested that the steeping method may not yield the highest quality cup of joe, brewing coffee with a reusable teabag certainly works in a pinch — and it's better than going without your morning pick-me-up.