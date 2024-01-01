Does Aldi Sell Keto-Friendly Products?

To keep up a ketogenic diet, you'll need to alter the amount of carbohydrates you're eating. According to Healthline, ketogenic diets — commonly referred to simply as "keto" — place a heavy importance on protein and fat, while cutting out most carbohydrates. There are a few different variations of the diet that allow for varying amounts of carbs to be eaten, but most do place restrictions on the amounts.

Fortunately for those who are seeking keto-friendly foods, Aldi has quite a few different options available to purchase in stores. Some are even clearly labeled with a "keto-friendly" denotation on the packaging. Some keto Aldi fans have even created Instagram accounts to showcase the store's options.

In terms of protein, the store sells Never Any Chicken Sausages in a few different flavors, which contain only about a gram of carbohydrates. Cans of tuna, ground beef, various seafood, and Jennie-O Turkey Burgers are also sold in stores, and all contain zero carbs. Or, if you'd prefer to make a soup, Aldi's Simply Nature poultry bone broth also contains zero carbohydrates. Protein selections can vary by store, but in general, any with no or low carbs will be keto-compliant.