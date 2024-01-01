Does Aldi Sell Keto-Friendly Products?
To keep up a ketogenic diet, you'll need to alter the amount of carbohydrates you're eating. According to Healthline, ketogenic diets — commonly referred to simply as "keto" — place a heavy importance on protein and fat, while cutting out most carbohydrates. There are a few different variations of the diet that allow for varying amounts of carbs to be eaten, but most do place restrictions on the amounts.
Fortunately for those who are seeking keto-friendly foods, Aldi has quite a few different options available to purchase in stores. Some are even clearly labeled with a "keto-friendly" denotation on the packaging. Some keto Aldi fans have even created Instagram accounts to showcase the store's options.
In terms of protein, the store sells Never Any Chicken Sausages in a few different flavors, which contain only about a gram of carbohydrates. Cans of tuna, ground beef, various seafood, and Jennie-O Turkey Burgers are also sold in stores, and all contain zero carbs. Or, if you'd prefer to make a soup, Aldi's Simply Nature poultry bone broth also contains zero carbohydrates. Protein selections can vary by store, but in general, any with no or low carbs will be keto-compliant.
The store sells plenty of keto meal elements to cook with
There are quite a few other ingredients that can help to bulk up your dishes, too. Season's Choice-branded riced cauliflower is zero carb, and can serve as a base for plenty of dishes. If you want to wrap your protein up, Aldi also sells low-carb tortillas, or zero-carb cheese wraps. Or, if you simply want to make a quick sandwich with some meat and keto-friendly vegetables, low-carb bread is also available.
Keto-friendly sides — like guacamole, sous vide egg bites, stuffing mix, and omelet breakfast bites — have also been spotted in stores. And, of course, other kitchen basics, like Kerrygold butter, Happy Farms cream cheese, avocado and coconut oils, almond milk, heavy whipping cream, and various spices and seasonings can also be purchased. These elements can be combined to create keto meals, like a keto lasagna using meat in place of noodles.
If you want to finish off your meal with something sweet, Aldi sells low-carb almond flour chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and birthday cake-flavored cookies. Some stores may also carry coconut dessert bars, dark chocolate coconut clusters, or Elevation Keto Bars, which come in flavors like chocolate almond brownie, chocolate coconut macaroon, and salted caramel pecan.
There are plenty of keto snacks available
If you're in need of some keto-friendly snacks, the grocery store chain has plenty of options when it comes to those, too. If beef jerky is your go-to, you may want to check out Simms Beef Biltong. The meat snack comes in original, teriyaki, and smoked flavors, with only one gram of carbohydrates in the entire package. The store also sells trays of prosciutto panino — prosciutto wrapped around cheese.
If you're craving a little more crunch when it comes to snacking, there are plenty of keto-friendly crackers available. Cheese crisps, kale chips, parmesan crackers, cheesy Elevation Protein Puffs, and almond flour crackers have all been spotted in stores. Pork rinds are also sold, and while they may make for a good snack on their own, they can also double as an alternative to breadcrumbs when crushed up.
Aldi's product offerings and prices may vary by location, so not every store will have every product in stock. Still, if you're looking for some new keto-friendly foods to taste test, it might just be worth it to check out your local Aldi. Just be sure to keep an eye out for products advertising low or no carbs.