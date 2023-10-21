Pork Rind 'Breadcrumbs' Are A Crunchy, Keto-Friendly Option

When it comes to measuring how much pork rinds you'll need to replace breadcrumbs, it's just a 1:1 ratio. So, if you're making something that requires 1 cup of panko, all you'll need is 1 cup of pork rind crumbs. To get that 1 cup of pork rind crumbs, you'll need just 1 ounce of whole pork rinds.

It couldn't be easier, just grab your food processor and pulse the pork rinds until they're about the size and consistency of panko breadcrumbs. You don't want to grind them too much, because you want to ensure you maintain some of that crunchiness when they're added to your food. If you're using plain pork rinds, you'll want to throw in your own seasoning. So, once you've blended your pork rinds, transfer them to a bowl and then mix in some spices that hit the flavor profile of whatever dish you're making.

If you find yourself having some left over, you can easily store them in an air-tight jar or plastic container. Make sure to place them in a cool, dry cabinet, and you can use them for at least a couple of months. Or you can put them in the freezer and boost it to 6 months. Now, if you're in a hurry or just don't want to make your own, you can also find premade pork rind crumbs on the market from various brands.