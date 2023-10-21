Pork Rind 'Breadcrumbs' Are A Crunchy, Keto-Friendly Option
When you're looking for just the right amount of crunch in your meal, breadcrumbs serve as the simple, magical ingredient that satisfies this need. Whether it's crispy breaded pork chops or even mac and cheese, so many meals call for the tasty, delectable crunch that breadcrumbs provide. In fact, breadcrumbs have so many uses, you could even add them to desserts. And, just like there are no rules as to what you can put breadcrumbs on, there are also no rules as to what you can make them from.
When it comes to making breadcrumbs, most use bread, some use crackers, and some even use pretzels or chips. These are all great options that add some delicious, extra flavor and texture, however, if you're on a keto diet, sticking to gluten-free, or just don't want the extra carbs, these might not be the best choices. If you're looking for something to pack more protein into your meals, there's another great option you can use. One of the best ingredients for creating crunchy, keto-friendly breadcrumbs is pork rinds.
Making breadcrumbs from pork rinds
When it comes to measuring how much pork rinds you'll need to replace breadcrumbs, it's just a 1:1 ratio. So, if you're making something that requires 1 cup of panko, all you'll need is 1 cup of pork rind crumbs. To get that 1 cup of pork rind crumbs, you'll need just 1 ounce of whole pork rinds.
It couldn't be easier, just grab your food processor and pulse the pork rinds until they're about the size and consistency of panko breadcrumbs. You don't want to grind them too much, because you want to ensure you maintain some of that crunchiness when they're added to your food. If you're using plain pork rinds, you'll want to throw in your own seasoning. So, once you've blended your pork rinds, transfer them to a bowl and then mix in some spices that hit the flavor profile of whatever dish you're making.
If you find yourself having some left over, you can easily store them in an air-tight jar or plastic container. Make sure to place them in a cool, dry cabinet, and you can use them for at least a couple of months. Or you can put them in the freezer and boost it to 6 months. Now, if you're in a hurry or just don't want to make your own, you can also find premade pork rind crumbs on the market from various brands.
Matching pork rind flavors with your meal
When it comes to the world of pork rinds, there are so many you can choose from. And when you're turning them into breadcrumbs, you'll want to know which ones would be the best to use as your ingredient. One of the best things to do is to select your pork rinds by flavor. If you're preparing a cheesy dish, then you can easily find pork rinds with cheese flavor to boost that profile. If you're making a dish that calls for a little spice, you'll find plenty of pork rinds that will add a spicy and crunchy crust to your food. And you'll find plenty more flavors available to suit your needs, barbeque being a very popular choice.
However, if you want to stick with your own seasoning to best pair with whatever dish you're making, then you'll want to stick to plain pork rinds that don't have any added flavor. With so many delicious, crispy choices, you'll be able to keep to your keto diet and enjoy some extra delicious crunch atop your favorite foods too.