The Science Behind How Defrosting Trays Work

Defrosting is a major part of the cooking process, especially when it comes to meat. And while there are some foods you can cook straight from the freezer, a handy gadget called a defrosting tray promises to expedite the process and get your completed meal to the dinner table in no time at all. Defrosting trays are small rectangular boards you can place on your kitchen counter. They're designed to quickly thaw different types of meat thanks to their ability to efficiently conduct heat. That means that heat moves from one section of the board to another at a rapid pace, which helps with the defrosting process.

Most defrosting trays can thaw a piece of meat in one hour or less, although the time required can depend on the brand of tray you use. It also depends on the size of the meat you're defrosting, as well as how hot the thawing tray is prior to you using it. For instance, some manufacturers recommend placing the tray under a stream of hot water for a faster thaw time. Regardless of the brand, all defrosting trays consist of materials that offer a high rate of thermal conductivity.