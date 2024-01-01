Here's Why Some Foods Make You Tired

If you celebrate Thanksgiving, you are undoubtedly familiar with the fatigue that often besets those who partake in the holiday spread. Your exhausted family and friends will probably pass out in front of a football game, only to be rudely roused from their slumber by the televised crowd's celebration. You're in the mood for a nap after eating turkey because the bird contains the amino acid tryptophan, which can cause an uptick in your body's production of both serotonin and melatonin. This often leads to drowsiness.

This festive fowl is far from the only food that can make you sleepy. There's a laundry list of foods and drinks that are killing your energy, so you should be wary about what you eat before working on a task that requires your full focus. Specific chemicals like melatonin and tryptophan might contribute to your tiredness, and macronutrients like fats and carbohydrates can also make you sleepy.