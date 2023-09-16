The 14 Absolute Best Snacks To Eat Before Bed

Munchies before bedtime aren't anything new — we're all prone to snacking before we get some shut-eye. But there are so many rules, like avoiding caffeine, not eating sweets, and staying away from acidic or spicy foods. And it makes sense, as choosing the wrong snacks before we go to bed can significantly impact our overall sleep quality and well-being.

When it comes to snacking at night, it's all about giving our bodies the right nutrients — as well as enough time — to ensure a restful night's sleep. You don't have to cut back on all food right before bed. According to Sleep Foundation, it helps to stop eating around two to four hours before trying to fall asleep. If anything, doing this will help prevent indigestion.

Finding the best snacks to eat before bed means finding a delicate balance between satisfying your cravings and ingesting sleep-friendly ingredients. Here, we'll delve into what kind of snacks offer both comfort and health benefits, ultimately helping you to drift off into sleep.