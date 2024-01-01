The Secret Ingredient For Amazing Scrambled Eggs Is Simply Another Yolk

Eggs are a classic easy breakfast for mornings when you need something a little heartier than buttered toast or cereal with milk. And scrambled eggs are simple, quick, filling, savory, and require only a few ingredients. But you may not know you can make this breakfast staple even heartier with a very simple ingredient: more eggs. More specifically, more egg yolks.

Cooking up scrambled eggs involves cracking and whisking entire eggs, and the end result should ideally be soft and fluffy, but it can easily end up being tasteless and rubbery, especially if you overcook the eggs. In those cases, adding extra pepper or hot sauce can fix a bland taste, but it can't fix an unpleasant texture. Tossing in extra egg yolks addresses both the flavor and texture problems at once. Egg yolks are already more flavorful and creamier than egg whites, which have a rather neutral taste. Just as importantly, extra yolks can keep your scrambled eggs fluffy.