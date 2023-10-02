For Luscious Scrambled Eggs, Mix In Some Cream Cheese

Cream cheese has a place at the breakfast table besides being a bagel schmear, and it's in your scrambled eggs. If you're into soft, smooth eggs with a touch of tangy cheesy flavor, look no further. Mixing a little cream cheese into your morning eggs provides all the creaminess of a splash of milk, combined with the extra body and flavor that cheese usually imparts. It'll keep your scramble moist and tender without having to add a heavy amount of butter.

Simply melt a small spoonful or two of cream cheese into your eggs as they cook in the pan and stir to incorporate it thoroughly. Whatever type of cream cheese you have will work just fine: block or tub, plain or flavored. Just be mindful that not every cream cheese flavor will meld nicely with eggs (garlic and onion will likely taste better in a scramble than, say, strawberry).