Honey Is The Perfect Ingredient To Add For Subtle Sweet Notes In Chili
Few things are as satisfying as a stick-to-your-ribs, hearty, and wholesome bowl of homemade chili. Whether it's as a meal on a cold night or an addition to your spread during the big game; whether it's shared with friends and family or simply to satiate a solo craving, chili can be a go-to solution for so many culinary needs.
Part of the appeal is that chili is profoundly savory. Usually, it's packed with spices and rich, meaty flavors that really scratch the umami itch. But sometimes, that can leave a palate searching for balance. There is a surprising ingredient that, in a small dose, can bring that symmetry to your favorite dish of stewy, steamy chili, and that's honey.
Simply add a few tablespoons of honey to your chili recipe — about a five-serving batch — along with your other chosen ingredients. Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour, until you're satisfied with your consistency, and you'll be ready to serve a warming, wonderful bowl of well-balanced goodness, no matter the craving.
Other ways to elevate your chili
Honey adds a tasty balance to your bowl, but maybe the sweetest part of making chili is how adaptable it can be. Simple tweaks can yield some mind-blowing results that will inspire creativity.
If you're looking for a honey alternative to your sweeten your pot, molasses plays a similar role (and can fulfill vegan requirements, depending on how it's processed). Maple syrup is a welcome element as well. For lift and punch, an acid like vinegar can also bring dimension to a dish of chili. For example, you can reach for apple cider vinegar to brighten up your pot of chili if it's falling flat. And balsamic vinegar can perk up chili too, depending on your desired profile.
Selecting different spices, herbs, vegetables, meats, and cooking liquids — from broth to booze — will all help you personalize your pot of chili, and you can start developing your own perfect balance of flavors. If you're keen to introduce another secret ingredient, wow people with a peanut butter-spiked spoonful. And even your toppings can contain a surprise element, like in the case of a veggie-forward, extra-warming, autumnal pumpkin chili with moonshine sour cream.
Honey in savory dishes
For many people, a jar of honey calls to mind a cup of tea, or an alternative to sugar in baking sweets like cookies or cakes. But the truth is, honey can be an ingredient in so many dishes that don't rely on sweetness as their signature flavor profile. Exploring the savory side of this kitchen staple opens up a world of possibilities for every meal.
While honey baked ham has long graced holiday tables, the idea of sweetness in a main dish may feel out of step for the uninitiated. That said, a drizzle of honey makes seafood like shrimp and salmon sing, and gives skirt steak and pork chops a depth that beautifully emphasizes meat's caramelization. Sides like brussels sprouts and carrots also get a sticky boost of flavor with a honey glaze. And thanks to the popularity of hot honey — which has grown to be a sweet and spicy staple for elevated cornbread and a necessity for spicy margaritas — the world has started to embrace and appreciate this killer combo in so many iterations.
You can even use honey to create your own condiments like garlic honey sauce, classic honey mustard, or a homemade ketchup that leaves out the high fructose corn syrup common in many commercial versions. Every kitchen creation is, at the end of the day, a balancing act, so don't sleep on honey to strike your ideal culinary equilibrium.