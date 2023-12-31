Honey Is The Perfect Ingredient To Add For Subtle Sweet Notes In Chili

Few things are as satisfying as a stick-to-your-ribs, hearty, and wholesome bowl of homemade chili. Whether it's as a meal on a cold night or an addition to your spread during the big game; whether it's shared with friends and family or simply to satiate a solo craving, chili can be a go-to solution for so many culinary needs.

Part of the appeal is that chili is profoundly savory. Usually, it's packed with spices and rich, meaty flavors that really scratch the umami itch. But sometimes, that can leave a palate searching for balance. There is a surprising ingredient that, in a small dose, can bring that symmetry to your favorite dish of stewy, steamy chili, and that's honey.

Simply add a few tablespoons of honey to your chili recipe — about a five-serving batch — along with your other chosen ingredients. Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour, until you're satisfied with your consistency, and you'll be ready to serve a warming, wonderful bowl of well-balanced goodness, no matter the craving.