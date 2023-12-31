Is It Better To Use Fresh Or Dried Peppers For Homemade Hot Sauce?

If you are choosing to use fresh peppers, the first thing you'll want to do is buy the best quality you're able to find. While there is nothing better than growing them yourself, getting organic peppers from a farm or farmer's market while in season works, too. Be sure they are free of pesticides, wax, or oil coatings. You'll have better-tasting peppers and increase the chances of your fermentation process going smoothly.

If you go with dried chile peppers and you're making a fermented style of sauce, you'll need to add something in with the ferment that has a fresh surface microbe for it to work correctly. (A simple salt brine can do the trick.) The added complexity and earthiness of dried chiles can make for more interesting flavor profiles in the finished product.

How spicy you want your hot sauce depends on which type of chile pepper you use and where it rates on the Scoville scale. The more capsaicin compound found in a pepper, the hotter it is, and since capsaicin levels increase as peppers ripen, sometimes dried chiles can be on the hotter side. That's because they are typically fully ripened before they are dried. That said, you can make your hot sauce very spicy using either option. If you're not sure where to start, here are 15 different peppers and how to use them.