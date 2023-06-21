How To Fix Overly Spicy Hot Sauce Without Changing Up The Recipe

Even the biggest fan of hot sauce and spicy food may eventually encounter a selection that is much too intense to enjoy reasonably. Fortunately, there is an easy and convenient hot sauce hack that decreases the heat level without altering the flavor of the sauce. First, pour the overly spicy hot sauce into a pan on your stovetop. Next, peel a potato, cut it into sizable chunks, then place them into the hot sauce. Cook the mixture on low heat for a few minutes — the starchy potato will absorb the oils and juices in the sauce. Now remove the potatoes and use the hot sauce as you normally would for a less fiery experience.

Starchy foods, including potatoes, help decrease the spiciness of a dish because they effectively absorb capsaicin, which is a chemical found in chili peppers. Starches also have an impact on your taste buds by distracting them from the intense heat and spice of the hot sauce you're eating. Additionally, there are plenty of other effective methods at your disposal that can temper the heat of hot sauce without having a major effect on the taste.