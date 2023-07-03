The Reason Fondant Frosting Is So Popular For Wedding Cakes

No culinary undertaking comes with more pressure than making a wedding cake, and this fact has only been exacerbated in the 21st century by the rise of social media, where the most glorious cakes imaginable are broadcast for the whole world to envy. If you've ever been down one of these Instagram wormholes yourself, or watched any episodes of "Cake Boss" or "Ace of Cakes," you've probably noticed that the main ingredient separating most wedding cakes from your standard birthday cake is the frosting. Wedding cakes, it seems, are almost always covered in fondant, or at least the really elaborate ones are.

Fondant is the go-to choice for many nuptials, and when you compare it to other types of icing, you can easily see why. Wedding cakes tend to put appearances above all, and fondant is insanely photogenic. It is stiff and pliable, with a smooth, polished finish. Whereas other forms of frosting exist in a near-liquid state, fondant is a firm solid, allowing bakers to sculpt elaborate decorations such as flowers and bows, tasks that would be impossible if using piped-on icing or frosting spread by a knife.

However, you should think carefully before rushing to get yourself a fondant cake, no matter what the occasion is. For all its beauty, fondant is far from perfect, its main drawbacks being flavor, mouthfeel, and price. Let's dig a little deeper into the details to determine when and why you should choose fondant for your cake, or take a different route entirely.