The Starbucks Union Is Bringing A 'Bargaining Table' To The Seattle Roastery

Starbucks Workers United, the union of Starbucks employees across the nation, announced on August 10 that it was trying a new tactic to gain the attention of Starbucks corporate. In response to the difficulty the union organizers and members have had in getting the company to come to the proverbial table to negotiate a contract with the union, Starbucks Workers United has decided to bring the proverbial bargaining table to them.

From August 11 to August 17, union members will be sitting outside the Seattle Reserve Roastery, leaving a literal seat open for the company as they outline a core tenant of their principles and demands for the contract they're attempting to negotiate. They'll be streaming live on Twitch each day at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The union is looking to establish a contract with the company to negotiate against short staffing, unpredictable schedules, low wages, unaffordable healthcare, sexual and racial harassment, unsafe broken equipment, unfair disciple, and workplace favoritism. The union seeks to implement a legal process and neutral decision-maker for disputes, protection against unjust discipline, and seniority rights in the contract's basic workers' rights. Union members want to implement protections against racial harassment from customers, co-workers, and managers; a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment; and a process to fix safety issues and the establishment of a joint worker-manager safety committee. They'll also be arguing for better wages, access to a 401K, guaranteed and consistent schedules, the right to unionize, and more.