Step Aside Welch's, Aldi's Fruit Snacks Are A Delicious Copycat
Fruit snacks are beloved by kids and adults alike. While Welch's is usually considered tops as far as quality fruit snacks go, Aldi shows once again that its copycat products are a force to be reckoned with. According to shoppers on Reddit, Aldi's Lunch Buddies fruit snacks are far superior to Welch's and other brands. Lamenting that they no longer lived in an area with easy access to Aldi, one person stated, "Those fruit snacks from Aldi are way better tasting than anything from Welch's or Black Forest." This sentiment was echoed on another Reddit thread, where multiple commenters claimed that the fruit snacks were among their favorite Aldi products.
Along with their pleasing taste, Aldi fruit snacks are also nutritionally sufficient, making them great for children. The snacks are free of artificial preservatives and flavoring, contain genuine fruit juice, and are a good source of vitamin C. They also feature a variety of flavors, such as apple, cherry, blue raspberry, orange, grape, and strawberry.
Aldi fruit snacks offer a bigger bang for your buck
While Aldi shoppers are used to getting store branded products for a lower price than name brands, that's not the case here. Aldi's Lunch Buddies fruit snacks cost $4.76 more than Welch's version (according to Aldi's online shopping website), but a closer look shows that you get more for your money when you go with the Aldi brand. For $6.05, you get 28 packets of Aldi fruit snacks, with each packet containing 25 ½ grams. Conversely, Welch's fruit snacks cost substantially less but you don't get as many packets or fruit snacks.
With Welch's, a box of fruit snacks costs $1.29 at the German grocery chain and contains 26 individual packets, each of which weighs 14 grams. That means Aldi provides more individual packets, and each packet is filled with more fruit-flavored goodness than Welch's. This makes the disparity in price totally worth it, as you'll wind up with more when you buy the Aldi version. Most of the time.
Redditors have had mixed results when buying Lunch Buddies
In theory, Lunch Buddies should contain a greater volume of fruit snacks than Welch's based on product labeling. However, some Aldi customers on Reddit have found that this isn't always the case. According to one shopper, some packets contained up to 12 individual snacks, while others only offered 5 to 7. And other commenters seemed to have the same experience with the product.
"I got a bag with TWO. TWO," one person emphatically stated, while other commenters claimed to have found bags containing just one sad little fruit snack. One person even said a box they purchased included bags that were completely devoid of fruit snacks. While disheartening, this isn't a problem exclusive to Aldi.
A Redditor shared a similar issue with Welch's fruits snacks, stating, "Some there's only a few in there and sometimes it's packed completely full." Fortunately, Aldi offers the Twice as Nice Guarantee return policy, which allows shoppers to get a replacement and a refund when unsatisfied with a product. That means customers have some recourse if they receive a skimpy bag of the usually beloved Lunch Buddies.