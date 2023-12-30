Step Aside Welch's, Aldi's Fruit Snacks Are A Delicious Copycat

Fruit snacks are beloved by kids and adults alike. While Welch's is usually considered tops as far as quality fruit snacks go, Aldi shows once again that its copycat products are a force to be reckoned with. According to shoppers on Reddit, Aldi's Lunch Buddies fruit snacks are far superior to Welch's and other brands. Lamenting that they no longer lived in an area with easy access to Aldi, one person stated, "Those fruit snacks from Aldi are way better tasting than anything from Welch's or Black Forest." This sentiment was echoed on another Reddit thread, where multiple commenters claimed that the fruit snacks were among their favorite Aldi products.

Along with their pleasing taste, Aldi fruit snacks are also nutritionally sufficient, making them great for children. The snacks are free of artificial preservatives and flavoring, contain genuine fruit juice, and are a good source of vitamin C. They also feature a variety of flavors, such as apple, cherry, blue raspberry, orange, grape, and strawberry.