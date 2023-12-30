What It Means When Your Egg Yolk Has A Jelly-Like Consistency

Eggs last a decently long time in the fridge; a carton of eggs can last for about five weeks on average before spoiling. So, if you're all stocked up on eggs or you know you might be holding onto them for a while, you may be tempted to stick extra eggs in the freezer instead. This isn't a bad idea at all, so long as you're careful. The danger lies with the egg yolk, which can become syrupy and jelly-like if it's frozen for too long.

If you've ever cracked open an egg to reveal a goopy, thick yolk inside, it likely means this egg has been frozen and defrosted in the past. An egg yolk can permanently lose its runny quality after sitting in the freezer, and it won't go back to normal after you warm it back up. Thankfully, even though you can't fix a frozen yolk, you can take a few extra steps to prevent any major egg mistakes and stop your yolk from gelling before you plop it into the freezer. You'll mostly need a little salt.