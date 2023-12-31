Canola Vs Olive Oil: Which Makes The Better Brownie?

Baking brownies is just as much an art as it is a science. While some may swear they have the perfect recipe, what makes the 'best' brownie comes down to preference. Whether you like cakey or fudgy, gooey or crispy, corner pieces or center pieces, or any variation in between, there are countless ways to modify your brownies to your liking. A key element to achieving your perfect brownie is what type of oil you use.

Both canola oil and olive oil make great additions to brownies. Most traditional brownie recipes call for butter, but these shelf-stable oils are perfectly suitable if you do not have butter on hand or are opting for a dairy-free recipe. Skipping the butter can actually improve your chocolate cake, so why not brownies, too? When deciding which oil to use, though, it is important to understand how each kind may affect the final brownie product differently. You must ask yourself what you are looking for in your ideal brownie and how the properties of each oil may help attain it.