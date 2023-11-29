Why Skipping The Butter Can Actually Improve Your Chocolate Cake

Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Its rich, sweet taste and crumbly texture make it a delicious dessert. The classic dish is great to serve at birthday parties, barbecues, and even weddings, and making a classic chocolate layer cake is simple and easy. However, if you alter one conventional step slightly, you'll likely get an even more luscious cake. These tasty treats are often baked with butter, but have you tried swapping out the butter in your recipe for oil?

Butter contains water, and that liquid vaporizes during baking. This dries out the chocolate cake, and that lack of moisture can make the cake taste lackluster. However, oils are made entirely of fat and don't contain any water. When you bake a chocolate cake that's made with oil, all of that fat in the oil will keep the cake moist, which will give you succulent bites of your chocolate cake. If you're convinced and you would like to try an oil-based chocolate cake recipe, be sure to use the best oils for baking cakes.