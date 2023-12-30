The Best Wine To Pair With Tomato Sauce

Four out of five Nonnas agree – an Italian meal just isn't complete without a glass of vino. Wine is arguably as much a symbol of the old country as pasta or panettone, such a staple that much of Brooklyn is still dotted with grapevines planted by early Italian immigrants for at-home winemaking.

Apart from wine, the other cornerstone of Sunday dinner tends to be a big pot of marinara sauce, whether it's being used as the base for a meat dish or simply accompanying a bowl of spaghetti. If you enjoy serving your loved ones hearty dishes powered by the classic red sauce, offering your guests a wine that complements it beautifully is essential.

Your first guess might be to opt for an Italian red. This is a good start, but understanding the specific flavor notes of a good tomato sauce will help narrow down the options and find a wine pairing that enhances both the food and the drink.