Is It Better To Freeze Egg Casserole Before Or After Baking?

Preparing a breakfast casserole with sausage and egg can be a great way to save some time when preparing breakfast in the morning, especially if you're feeding a crowd. You can simply prepare the casserole as normal, then cover and freeze the dish. But if you are preparing an egg casserole ahead of time, you might wonder if it's best to freeze before baking or to bake first and reheat in the morning.

While both methods can work, the best method depends on the casserole's ingredients. If you pre-cook your ingredients before adding them to the casserole dish, it may be best to freeze it before baking. Then, when you're ready to eat the meal, you can allow the casserole to defrost in the fridge overnight and bake it in the morning. This option may even help to give the dish a freshly cooked feel since it will preserve the texture of the ingredients until they're cooked.

But some ingredients, like raw meat, may not freeze well in the dish — and you'll certainly want to make sure not to eat raw meat. In these cases, it may be best to cook the casserole before freezing.