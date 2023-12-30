Aldi's Friendly Farms Yogurt Is A Total Two Good Copycat

Aldi is so much more than a mere grocery store to a lot of shoppers. Fervent fans of the discount grocery chain are downright obsessed with Aldi-branded products, including the store's Friendly Farms nonfat vanilla yogurt. In fact, some shoppers on Reddit are convinced that this brand gives Two Good vanilla yogurt a run for its money in terms of quality.

The comparison was kicked off by a shopper on the social media platform who'd grown accustomed to seeing the Two Good brand on Aldi shelves. When their local store no longer carried the Two Good version, the Redditor replaced it with Friendly Farms and the rest is history. "Really could not tell much of a difference between the two," the customer claimed, while also noting that Aldi's version was a lot more affordable than its name-brand counterpart.

In addition to flavor, both brands are pretty comparable when it comes to calories and nutrition. As for ingredients, both also contain the same sweetening agent. Like Two Good yogurt, the Friendly Farms version features steviol glycosides, otherwise known as the popular sugar alternative stevia.