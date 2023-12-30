The Parchment Paper Tip For Super Easy Veggie Peel Clean-Up

Vegetables are an essential part of any well-rounded meal. They add plenty of nutrition and flavor, but with so many colors, they truly brighten up any dish, too. However, peeling those veggies can be time-consuming and leave you with an unexpected mess. They tend to fall everywhere, and you inevitably miss one peel that you probably find on the floor the next day. But if you have a sheet of parchment paper in your pantry, your life is about to get much easier. The next time you peel vegetables, place some parchment paper underneath.

The idea is that the parchment paper will help catch any peels that fall from your fruits or veggies. Then, once you're done peeling, all of the peels have landed on the paper — all you have to do is fold it up and throw them away. It cuts down on cleanup time and makes that one tedious aspect of veggie prep just a little easier.