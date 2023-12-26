What Is Pine Cone Jam? And What Does It Taste Like?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nowadays, more people are cooking at home, and there is a greater interest in understanding where food comes from. Some are even trying their hand at growing their own food and home canning. This resurgence in home cooking and food preparation has led to another traditional pastime, food foraging. Food foraging is spending time in nature exploring and looking for edible wild plants and fungi. Foraging for food is nothing new; our ancestors were foragers, and their lives literally depended on it. But today, food foraging is more of a hobby for nature lovers and creative home cooks rather than a necessity.

When you step into the forest, you might be surprised how many different wild foods you can find; from wild mushrooms to brightly colored berries to fresh herbs and velvety flower petals, the natural world has a lot to offer a hungry forager. While you may be familiar with some wild foods, there is one that may surprise you: pinecones. It may be hard to believe that those prickly-looking hard cones are actually edible, but they are, and experienced food foragers have been using them to make a syrupy, sweet condiment called pine cone jam for generations. If you have never heard of pine cone jam before, let's look at what it is and what it tastes like so you can decide for yourself if it's worth a walk in the woods.