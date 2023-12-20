The Ultimate Guide To Pine Nuts

Growing and harvesting pine nuts is an incredibly complex process. It begins, of course, with the pine tree itself. Plenty of apparently fully-grown, totally mature pine trees are not, in fact, capable of bearing pine nuts; it takes roughly 25 years for these soaring conifers to reach the point of producing any pine nuts at all, let alone producing them consistently.

A pine nut's genesis begins with that of the cone containing them. The process starts in the spring when the trees pollinate each other. The cone develops over the course of the ensuing summer and then goes into dormancy through the cooler months. As the temperatures rise once more, it becomes the sort of cone we recognize. Harvesters and foragers typically gather the cones in the fall when they're still ovoid and green. All told, the process takes about 18 months.

At this point, the real work begins. Pine nuts are wedged deep beneath a pine cone's scales, which makes them tough to extract. Thus, the harvested cones are left to dry in sun-soaked burlap sacks for 20 days to about a month. This transforms the tender green oblongs into the splayed-open cones you might recognize from the forest floor. The pine nuts are then extracted and cracked open, sometimes through smashing of the cone itself. Then, at last, the pine nuts are ready to be eaten, packaged, or sold. It's little wonder pine nuts tend to fetch such a high price — a ton of labor goes into readying them for diners' plates.