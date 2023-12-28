French Onion Soup Is The Magic Ingredient For Mouth-Watering Pulled Pork
Whether you're relaxing at a barbecue or are just in the mood for something tasty and substantial, pulled pork is one of those satisfying meals that demand to be enjoyed. From a survival necessity in South America to a revered tradition in the American South, pulled pork has developed into a globally acclaimed dish over centuries, requiring specific dedication to be prepared just right. There are a number of ways in which you can make this delicious barbecue dish; all it takes is some ingenuity and a good interpretation of its basic recipe. While barbecue sauce is one of its quintessential ingredients used to deliver its taste, there's actually something else you can add to your pulled pork to take it up a level.
While French onion soup is an excellent dish on its own, it can also be mixed along with your seasonings and sauces (including barbecue sauce) to create a mouth-watering pulled pork. The spices in French onion soup can influence the basic foundations of your pulled pork and help steer it in a more robust and flavorful direction. One of the best ways to create this culinary brand of magic is by using a slow cooker, a handy kitchen appliance that will pull all these elements together to create the best pulled pork you've ever had.
Adding French onion soup to your pulled pork
Some individuals lean toward smoking their pork, while others favor grilling or baking it. Another widely embraced method for creating exceptionally delicious pulled pork (and one that's easily achievable at home) is to use a slow cooker. This kitchen appliance has become a staple for many, producing tender and juicy meat in generous quantities. It's particularly well-suited for preparing pulled pork and serves as the optimal tool for melding the flavors of French onion soup. Adding French onion soup will make it easier to pull apart the meat, and you'll be able to savor it even more with every bite.
While the aroma from your pulled pork may be tempting, don't plan on sticking around to watch it cook because it may take anywhere from 8 to 10 hours to finish cooking, so have some patience and let your slow cooker do the work. If you want to thicken the sauce or there's too much liquid, just pop the lid off for 30 to 45 minutes while it cooks. Once you remove the pork from the slow cooker, you'll be ready to start pulling it apart. You can even spoon the juices from the slow cooker over the shredded pork mix. Now, you're prepared to begin making some incredibly delicious combinations of meals with your pulled pork.
Meals you can make with your slow-cooked pulled pork
Once your slow cooker pulled pork is prepared, venture into Tex-Mex territory and indulge in pulled pork nachos or burritos. The blend of barbecue-flavored pulled pork with the kick of jalapeños, the cooling touch of sour cream, and the crunch of red onions on tortilla chips (or stuffed into a burrito) will surely delight. Pizza lovers will eagerly devour every slice when adding some slow cooker pulled pork as a topping. The cheeses will seamlessly blend with the pork shreds, creating a vibrant texture and taste. And who can resist a grilled cheese? Go ahead and make some grilled cheese sandwiches with pulled pork in between. Take it up a notch by making garlic bread to use in your grilled cheese before adding your pulled pork. You'll love this combination so much that you'll insist on having it as often as possible.
You may also love egg rolls as the perfect crunchy texture to envelope your pulled pork. Stuff them with pulled pork, then fry the outside. You can serve these as appetizers or a meal with some sides. Maybe a loaded pulled pork baked potato would suffice? Pack your baked potatoes with pulled pork and see how many people at the barbecue take them as quickly as possible. Have some fun and experiment, as the options are seemingly endless.