French Onion Soup Is The Magic Ingredient For Mouth-Watering Pulled Pork

Whether you're relaxing at a barbecue or are just in the mood for something tasty and substantial, pulled pork is one of those satisfying meals that demand to be enjoyed. From a survival necessity in South America to a revered tradition in the American South, pulled pork has developed into a globally acclaimed dish over centuries, requiring specific dedication to be prepared just right. There are a number of ways in which you can make this delicious barbecue dish; all it takes is some ingenuity and a good interpretation of its basic recipe. While barbecue sauce is one of its quintessential ingredients used to deliver its taste, there's actually something else you can add to your pulled pork to take it up a level.

While French onion soup is an excellent dish on its own, it can also be mixed along with your seasonings and sauces (including barbecue sauce) to create a mouth-watering pulled pork. The spices in French onion soup can influence the basic foundations of your pulled pork and help steer it in a more robust and flavorful direction. One of the best ways to create this culinary brand of magic is by using a slow cooker, a handy kitchen appliance that will pull all these elements together to create the best pulled pork you've ever had.