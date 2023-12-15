For Thicker Slow Cooker Gravy, Break The Lid Rule
When entrusting your slow cooker to prepare a much-anticipated dish, there's a reassuring belief that patience will reward you with a meal that is both tender and juicy. It's the perfect solution to a carefree meal: All you do is load it with your ingredients, set it, and then off to something else while it does most of the work for you. While you're usually encouraged to keep the lid on during this process, there are some exceptions; sometimes you may need to stir your meal, or even add some extra ingredients.
But, if you want thicker gravy from your slow cooker, you'll be taking the lid off. While it may seem to lengthen your cooking time a bit, the results will be worth it. So, prepare your meats and veggies, and get ready to craft a thick and rich gravy like you've never experienced before. This is one of those slow cooker tips that every home cook needs to know.
Using your slow cooker to thicken your gravy
Once you take the lid off your slow cooker, you'll want to make sure it's at a high temperature. Now you'll wait anywhere from 30 minutes, or even 45 minutes depending on how full your slow cooker is. While you wait, the liquid will begin to dissipate. You'll notice the gravy begins to darken, getting thicker as time goes by. This hack is also useful if you have too much water or liquid in your slow cooker and you want to get rid of it. No need to scoop or spoon it out and make a mess. Just leave the lid off, or prop it open with a toothpick if you want to slowly modify the amount.
Besides eliminating too much water, thick gravy is good because it develops a fuller texture, one that allows you to actually savor and enjoy its contents. The taste will last much longer and will be more robust in flavor, allowing you to enjoy not only the meat and veggies, but the sauce that brings it all together.
The best gravy for your slow cooker
Your slow cooker is adept at preparing delectable meals that come with the added bonus of a delightful gravy. In fact, some meals benefit the most and produce the best gravy when made in the slow cooker. A slow-cooked chicken and gravy will have your guests jumping for joy once they taste it. By using gravy, cream of chicken soup and some delectable chicken broth, you'll get a nice rich concoction of gravy that will rush through the fibers of your shredded chicken and amalgamate into a dish packed with discernable flavors.
A slow cooker steak and gravy will be a meal so satisfying you'll want to serve it to as many people as possible. By just using some gravy mix, sirloin steak, and some water, you'll have a gravy that seems to steal the spotlight. You may be wanting a little steak to go with your gravy once you taste this meal. Now that you have one of the secrets to making perfect gravy in your slow cooker, you'll find yourself able to truly enjoy this appliance for what it's worth. Go ahead and enjoy!