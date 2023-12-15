For Thicker Slow Cooker Gravy, Break The Lid Rule

When entrusting your slow cooker to prepare a much-anticipated dish, there's a reassuring belief that patience will reward you with a meal that is both tender and juicy. It's the perfect solution to a carefree meal: All you do is load it with your ingredients, set it, and then off to something else while it does most of the work for you. While you're usually encouraged to keep the lid on during this process, there are some exceptions; sometimes you may need to stir your meal, or even add some extra ingredients.

But, if you want thicker gravy from your slow cooker, you'll be taking the lid off. While it may seem to lengthen your cooking time a bit, the results will be worth it. So, prepare your meats and veggies, and get ready to craft a thick and rich gravy like you've never experienced before. This is one of those slow cooker tips that every home cook needs to know.