The Piercing Step You Can't Forget When Microwaving Eggs

If you've ever been in a time crunch when making breakfast, you've probably considered just popping an egg or two into the microwave and hoping they cook. Perhaps surprisingly, you actually can microwave eggs. Although the texture might differ from what you get from cooking eggs in a frying pan, the eggs themselves will be fully cooked and perfectly safe to eat. But there is one important step to remember before microwaving an egg: to gently pierce the yolk and the egg white with a fork or a toothpick first. This will prevent the steam that will build up during the microwaving from causing the egg to explode.

Depending on how you prefer your eggs, you'll want to microwave them in increments to make sure they don't get overdone. The microwave isn't as easy to control as the stove because you can't watch the eggs every step of the way, so after piercing them, microwave them for about 30 seconds at a time and check them to make sure they don't get overcooked.