13 Expert Tips For Cooking Eggs In The Microwave

Eggs are one of those foods that can be cooked in a million different ways but, for some reason, cooking them in the microwave remains something that many folks turn their nose up at. The truth, though, is that microwaving eggs is both faster and more energy-efficient than using an oven or a stovetop, and usually results in a lot less cleaning up afterward. Cooking eggs in the microwave is also usually way more hands-off than frying or poaching them, while still giving you a similar result. Additionally, microwaving eggs may present you with nutritional advantages, as its speed and need for less liquid means that your eggs may lose fewer nutrients than if you're using other cooking styles.

You don't have to limit yourself to one style of egg if you're using the microwave, either: Poached, scrambled, and even fried eggs are entirely achievable using the appliance. But if you've never microwaved eggs before, we can understand a little trepidation around it. That's why we decided to collect our favorite tips. Drawing from a raft of knowledge from egg-xperts (sorry, we couldn't resist), including celebrity chefs, egg producers, and even scientists, we found some of the best suggestions out there for how to make microwaved eggs flavorful and perfectly cooked. ‌