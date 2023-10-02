Amp Up Your Chocolate Chip Cookies By Folding In Salty Snacks

Chocolate chip cookies are beloved for many good reasons. They are portable, chocolatey (obviously), and almost infinitely customizable to your preference through different techniques and ingredients. Small or large, crispy or chewy, chips or chunks, there is a chocolate chip cookie recipe out there for everyone.

Contrasting flavors and textures often inspire folks to try new combinations, and it is particularly easy to do so with chocolate chip cookies. It is relatively common these days to see recipes call for a sprinkling of flaky sea salt to top off the cookies before they head into the oven. But what if you were to crank that salty-sweet idea up to eleven and incorporate even more salt in via salty snack items? Think of potato chips, crispy pretzel bites, or even peanut butter cups, the perennial ready-to-go salty-sweet snacks.

This concept of sweet-meets-salt is not novel, yet the idea of mashing up sweet cookies with salty snacks remains compelling. Armed with the salty snack of your choice, as well as some chocolate chip cookie dough, you can make the stuff of dreams.