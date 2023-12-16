How To Prevent Your Deviled Eggs From Weeping

While everyone has heard the phrase about crying over spilled milk, weeping deviled eggs does not make for a merry moment, either. Weeping, when referring to deviled eggs, means that liquid seeps out, causing the appearance to be overall wet, drippy, or watery. Weeping can appear as a sheen over either the whites or the yolk portion of the deviled eggs.

The first step to avoid weeping deviled eggs involves using proper cooking techniques. When eggs are cooked too quickly, over high heat, the protein seizes as it cools and water leeches out. To prevent this error, it is best to allow the eggs to cook slowly, shock them in ice water to stop the cooking process abruptly, and then allow them to cool completely before moving on to the next preparation step.

When assembling deviled eggs, another way to help avoid weeping is to make sure the halved whites are well-dried before piping the creamy yolk mixture into the center. In addition, it can be beneficial to wait until the last minute to prepare the dish to avoid environmental factors, like humidity, from potentially causing a weeping or another wet appearance issue. Other factors, like keeping the deviled eggs cool and out of direct sunlight, can assist in avoiding this sad, drippy phenomenon. Luckily, with proper care throughout the process, no one has to fret about weeping eggs ruining the appetizer table.