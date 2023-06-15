The Key Ingredients You Need For Transforming Curry Paste Into Sauce

Curries are an iconic comfort food, deep with flavor and always guaranteed to warm our hearts and bellies. It may come as a surprise to find that curry isn't actually an Indian word; it's more likely to be a colonial phrase of Portuguese origin. The history of curry is enlightening, but so is knowing how to transform it from a paste into a sauce, and what key ingredients are vital to this.

There may indeed be some of you that buy a curry sauce pre-made, but there is real beauty in learning how to utilize a paste correctly to make a sauce. And once you've mastered that, you can easily make curry without a recipe.

In case you're unfamiliar, a curry paste combines spices and herbs (dried or fresh), which embody the essence of the curry taste. A sauce, on the other hand, has a lighter flavor and a silkier, more liquid consistency. Once you know how to create a sauce from a paste — with the addition of coconut milk or vegetable stock — you can experiment with different recipes and completely new creations.