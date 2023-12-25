For Chilled Pies, Melted Butter Is Key For The Crust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to making the perfect pie crust, one rule many bakers never stray from is using cold butter. There's a good reason for this: When butter is cold, it doesn't begin to melt until it's in the oven and nestled snugly into pockets of dough, creating those coveted flaky layers in the crust.

Fortunately, for busy bakers who don't have time to turn out a classic dough, not every crust requires cold butter. In fact, crusts for chilled pies — think pumpkin, lemon meringue, zesty key lime pie, banana cream, and the like — are better off leaning on the sturdier side. Less flakiness makes for neater slices and helps the dense filling stay intact on the plate.

For these kinds of pies, using melted butter is the way to go. Not only does this method speed up the pie-making process, but it also requires less expertise and fewer kitchen tools.