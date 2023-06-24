12 Zesty Tips For Making The Best Key Lime Pie

If you do not make key lime pie correctly, you might as well not make it at all. At least, that's how connoisseurs look at it, and they're onto something because the dessert just isn't the same when you take improper steps to make it. This citrusy, creamy dessert gets its name from key limes, and people often associate the fruit with the Florida Keys, where the pie originated.

Although the sweet treat has such a basic formula, there is a controversial debate surrounding key lime pie because there's a divide on whether you should bake it, the type of crust you should use, and how to top it. Traditionally, the pie has a buttery graham crust, key lime juice, condensed milk, and egg yolk filling with an airy, sweet topping (whipped cream or meringue). The dessert is served cold, which further adds to its refreshing essence.

Even if you modify the original recipe slightly, there are unspoken rules regarding this dessert, like how it is better if you don't use any artificial food colorings or stray from the typical garnishes. Don't worry, though. All the information you need is here, so your key lime pie can turn out as authentic and scrumptious as possible.