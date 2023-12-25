When Making Fruity Buttercream Frosting, Never Use Fresh Fruit

When you whip up a bowl of homemade buttercream frosting, you can infuse the sweet topping with extra flavor by adding a few drops of a flavored extract, such as vanilla, peppermint, or orange. But if you want to add a burst of color along with flavor, including fruit may be the way to go.

However, hold off on shopping for the freshest seasonal fruits available, because adding fresh fruit to buttercream frosting isn't necessarily a good idea. The natural juices in fresh fruit can ruin the consistency of the frosting by making it too thin and runny. The natural sweetness of fresh fruit may not be able to hold its own against the density of the sugar in a frosting recipe, which can bury milder fruit flavors. So although juicy fruits might be delicious to snack on, they may not be the best choice to include in a buttercream frosting.

Instead, there is an easy fruit option that might be the best way to add both a punch of color and flavor when you want to upgrade your buttercream frosting: fruit that's been freeze-dried.