Elevate Your Lasagna And Add In Some Italian Sausage

When you think of traditional Italian comfort food, there's a solid chance the image of a cheesy layered slab of classic lasagna comes to mind. Apart from the quintessential layers of béchamel sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese, what truly brings every lasagna recipe together, regardless of any extras, is a full-bodied tomato sauce. Crushed or diced tomatoes, and sometimes tomato paste and water are added to an aromatic blend of sauteed beef and minced veggies to create a tasty base. If you have a soft spot for meaty lasagna and want to take your recipe up a notch in the flavor department, you may want to consider adding some Italian sausage to the mix.

Most recipes call for a meat-based sauce which is often made with ground beef, giving your baked lasagna more depth of flavor. Even though ground beef is often enhanced with a variety of Italian seasonings like parsley, basil, and oregano, adding in some ground Italian sausage adds an undeniable flavor boost.

Italian sausage is typically made with ground pork and several spices ranging from anise seeds to paprika and dried minced onion. While ground pork has a milder flavor than ground beef, the higher fat content in pork sausage can add extra flavor to that rich and tasty tomato sauce. Before we get into other ways you can use sausage to elevate your next batch of lasagna, let's discuss how you to upgrade your next layered pasta dish with some zesty Italian sausage.