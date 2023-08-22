Canned Cherries Are The Easy First Step To A Luxurious Duck Glaze

Begin by draining a 15-ounce can of cherries through a sieve and reserving the syrup. A half can of cherries is sufficient to create enough sauce for two duck breasts. Divide the cherries, storing the other half for another time, then cut them in half with a knife and reintroduce them to half of the reserved syrup. Thinly slice a shallot and sauté it in a small pan with oil. Once it's tender, add in the cherries and syrup to the pan. While this mixture heats up, make a cornflour slurry in a separate bowl by mixing 1 tablespoon of cornflour into 1 tablespoon of cold water. Incorporate this into the cherry mixture and continue stirring until the sauce reaches the desired thickness. At this point, the sauce is ready to serve.

It's a handy idea to make the sauce while you let the duck breasts rest (which should take at least 5 minutes). Resting allows the fibers inside the breast time to "relax and reabsorb those internal juices," according to D'Artagnan. If you're wondering about the difference between canned fruit in light syrup and heavy syrup, fruit in light syrup will have a thinner syrup consistency, while fruit in heavy syrup will be juicier, thicker, and more decadent. It depends on whether you want the glaze and fruit to be lighter or heavier when pairing with the duck; there's no trouble in experimenting; just taste it first before pouring it all over.