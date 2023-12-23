The McDonald's Mints That Are Surprisingly Hard To Find

The McDonald's menu doesn't change much from location to location (unless you're visiting the Golden Arches in another country). However, some customers have reported receiving a surprising treat with their fast-food orders when visiting the chain: McDonald's branded buttermints. A Redditor claimed to have gotten the mints with their delivery order, although they did not specify a location. Plus, a YouTube content creator also received the free mints alongside a specialty holiday pie, which she procured from a McDonald's located in Warren, Rhode Island.

If you're curious to sample the mints for yourself, it might be easier said than done. While McDonald's does list white buttermints on its website (which contain butter, sugar, and peppermint oil, among other ingredients), it does not specify where customers can find them. Additionally, there's no way to tell whether your local McDonald's hands out these mints other than stopping by and taking your chances. What is certain is that these humble mints have captured the attention of McDonald's customers.