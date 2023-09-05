Turrón: The Classic Spanish Dessert With Moorish Origins

Because it's often imported, turrón can be a bit pricey to purchase at the supermarket. Luckily, it's fairly easy to make this recipe at home. To get started, you'll need a little more than ½ cup of honey, 1 cup of sugar, 1 egg white, and 1 ¾ cups of blanched almonds. Toast the almonds in the oven until they're golden brown, and then over medium heat, mix the honey and sugar until it reaches 240 degrees Fahrenheit. After that, beat the egg whites, add them to the mixture, and cook for another 30 minutes. Stir in your almonds and then pour the nougat onto a baking sheet lined with wafer paper to let it harden.

Turrón isn't the only North African-influenced Spanish dish that you can try to make, either. The Moors actually had a great influence on several other common Spanish recipes. For one thing, the Moors are credited with introducing almonds to Spain by way of planting groves, almonds being a key ingredient in the aforementioned turrón. But as The Olive Press tells us, they also led to the creation of other almond-based desserts, such as polvorones, a type of Christmas cookie also popular in Mexico. Other recipes that have seen Moorish influence include the popular paella. Paella, as with many other Spanish recipes, contains saffron, an ingredient that the Moors brought with them to the region.